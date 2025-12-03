Ludhiana: PAU names new Chrysanthemum variety after Sahir Ludhianvi

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) unveiled two new Chrysanthemum varieties at the 28th Chrysanthemum Show here on Tuesday. One of the varieties has been named Punjab Gul-e-Sahir in tribute to the legendary lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi. Visitors at Chrysanthemum Show orgainsed by Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“Rhythm is one of the principles of landscaping. The developers noted a musical rhythm in this variety. Since Sahir Ludhianvi is one of the most celebrated poets and lyricists from Ludhiana, we decided to name this variety after him,” said Parminder Singh, head of department of floriculture and landscaping (DFL), PAU.

Punjab Gul-e-Sahir has been developed for pot cultivation. It grows proportionally to the pot with dense flowers and blooms early in November.

The plant reaches 38 cm in height, with compact growth and produces around 88 yellow Korean-type flowers per plant over a 102-day flowering cycle, making it ideal for ornamental pot culture.

The second variety, Punjab Anuradha, shares similar characteristics but blooms in October. It has been named after a PAU student whose research contributed to its development.

“Both Punjab Anuradha and Punjab Gul-e-Sahir are yellow, compact varieties designed specifically for pot cultivation and have been under development for several years,” added Singh.

The Chrysanthemum Show, organised annually since 1996 as a tribute to the eminent Punjabi poet Bhai Vir Singh, drew an overwhelming response from flower lovers, nature enthusiasts, amateurs, educational institutions and nurseries.

The display featured over 90 chrysanthemum varieties, including Winter Queen, Autumn Joy, Punjab Shingar, Reagan White, Kelvin Tattoo, Royal Purple, Mother Teresa, and Yellow Charm.

Competitions were held in 12 classes, such as incurved, reflexed, spider, decorative, pompon, button, single/double Korean, spoon, and anemone, along with specialised arrangements for chrysanthemums and pot displays.

Inaugurating the show, PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal lauded the efforts of the DFL for developing a wide array of multi-coloured Chrysanthemum varieties and organising an engaging floral exhibition.

“PAU’s floral diversity is not limited to traditional flowers but now includes exotic varieties like tulips, Iris hollandica, orchids, and hyacinths. The university’s research has strengthened the foundation for flower growers across Punjab while promoting floriculture as a profitable and sustainable venture,” he said.

Another highlight of the show was the interaction between scientists and visitors, where cultivation techniques for ornamental plants were discussed. The event reinforced PAU’s role in advancing floriculture, celebrating local talent, and fostering appreciation for horticultural innovation.