Ludhiana police crack 8.49-crore heist with arrest of five

Four days after 10 robbers made off with ₹8.49 crore from a cash management company’s office in Ludhiana’s New Rajguru Nagar, police have cracked the case with the arrest of five accused. The robbers had also made off with a cash van of the company. It was later recovered by police. (HT Photo)

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused, said police, who are in the process of recovering the cash haul that was looted after holding five employees of the firm, CMS, captive.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced the development in a tweet: “In a major breakthrough, @Ludhiana_Police, supported by Counter Intelligence has solved the Cash Van Robbery case in less than 60 hours. Out of 10 accused involved in planning, 5 main apprehended and major recovery effected. Investigations are ongoing.”

The robbers had struck at the company’s office around 2 am on Saturday. After throwing chili powder in the eyes of five employees, the robbers had held them captive in a server room, before decamping with ₹8.49 crore in cash. The robbers had also taken away a cash van that was later found abandoned in Pandori village near Dakha. Three weapons were also recovered from the van.

A robbery case was registered against the unidentified robbers at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

Ludhiana commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Tuesday had written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the DGP to ban operations of the company in the state over poor security arrangements in their offices.

