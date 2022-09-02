Ludhiana: Portion of 80-yr-old building collapses again, no one injured
A portion of an 80-year-old building collapsed on Deepak Cinema Road in Ludhiana for the second time in a year on Wednesday night
A portion of an 80-year-old building collapsed on Deepak Cinema Road for the second time in a year on Wednesday night.
A few people were standing near the building a few minutes before the collapse at 8 pm. No injuries were reported.
In July last year, the building’s owner, Ashok Kumar Behal (66), who runs a tea stall in the adjoining building, had a narrow escape. Behal said a court case is pending regarding the possession of the building, due to which he cannot raze it.
Civic body officials, on the other hand, said notices have already been served to owners of illegal buildings asking them to demolish them, failing which they will be responsible for any mishap at the site.
Behal said the building was constructed in 1940 and his tenant had filed a court case to get its possession in 2013. The case is still sub-judice and the court has not allowed demolition of the building. “ I also want to demolish it, as it may lead to fatal accidents,” said Behal.
MC assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh said it is the owner’s responsibility to bring down the building, especially when a court case is pending.
Over 150 buildings at risk in city
There are over 150 unsafe buildings in different parts of the city. A number of building collapse incidents have been reported in the past, but no concrete action has been initiated by the civic body.
A 70-year-old man, Gurcharan Singh, had died after a part of an unsafe building collapsed in Thapran Mohalla in 2015.
The MC officials serve fresh notices to the owners of these buildings before monsoon every year wherein the owners are asked to bring down the buildings by themselves.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics