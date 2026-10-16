Ludhiana: Shutdown keeps students away from schools

The Punjab bandh observed in protest against the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa affected attendance at government schools in Ludhiana district on Thursday, with head teachers reporting that only around half of the students turned up. A primary school in New Subhash Nagar recorded zero attendance. Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union, said attendance had been affected across government schools. (HT Photo)

At the New Subhash Nagar school, the impact was particularly evident during the second shift, when primary classes are held after noon. Sukhwinder Singh, the school’s head teacher, said senior classes operated in the first shift until noon, but a few protesters arrived and questioned why the school was open.

“After 12 pm, the primary classes run in the building, but none of the students arrived. Parents were also aware of the bandh. We can assure the safety of students inside the school premises, but not outside,” he said.

The schools remained open as the government had not announced a holiday, but the absence of students highlighted parents’ concerns about sending children to school amid the bandh.

Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union, said attendance had been affected across government schools. “The government had not announced the closure of schools, but parents were reluctant to send their children, especially those in primary classes,” he said.

Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said attendance at his institution was nearly 50%, reflecting the impact of the shutdown.

While government schools remained open, several private schools in the city were closed as a precautionary measure. Online classes continued at some institutions to ensure that students could continue their studies while keeping students and staff members safe.

The impact of bandh on school attendance underscored the uncertainty faced by parents and educational institutions during the shutdown, particularly when schools remained officially open.

School authorities said parents’ concerns about safety appeared to be a major factor behind the low turnout, especially among younger students.