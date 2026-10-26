Ludhiana: Man assaults wife in public over dowry demands, booked

A 29-year-old man has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Green Enclave on Jassian Road. The woman’s family has alleged that the assault was linked to his demands for a Mahindra Thar and a motorcycle. According to police, the case came to light after a purported CCTV footage showing the man dragging his wife by her hair, slapping and kicking her on the road started making rounds on social media on Sunday. Woman’s family alleges her husband demanded a Thar and a bike. (HT)

Hindustan Times is yet to verify the veracity of the video.

The incident allegedly took place on the evening of October 21 outside the couple’s residence. The man, identified as Ritish Sharma, is seen assaulting his wife, Twinkle, on the road as neighbours attempt to intervene.

Gaurav Kumar, Twinkle’s brother, alleged that the couple got married in November last year and that Ritish began demanding a Thar and a new bike about three months into the marriage. He claimed that Ritish cited Twinkle’s earnings from her salon business as a reason she should buy the vehicles for him.

Gaurav said his sister had concealed the alleged abuse from her family, fearing social stigma if her second marriage failed. He alleged that on October 21, Ritish, who was reportedly drunk, assaulted Twinkle inside their house.

Twinkle fled to a neighbour’s home, but he followed her and continued beating her on the road, Gaurav told police, adding that Ritish also attacked his family members when they arrived to take Twinkle home.

The family said it approached the police the following day.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer of Haibowal police station, said, “The complaint was forwarded to the Jagatpuri police check post for inquiry and that Twinkle’s medico-legal report was awaited. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”