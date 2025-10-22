Ludhiana: PSPCL staff, pensioners threaten statewide stir

The festive cheer of Diwali has been marred for many PSPCL employees and pensioners, who are facing financial strain due to the prolonged delay in the release of pending 16 percent dearness allowance and its installments, senior union leaders said on Tuesday. Additionally, expressing frustration over the non payment, union leaders have warned of a possible statewide protest if their dues are not cleared soon.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, Swaran Singh, president of the PSEB Employees Federation, said the delay has left employees and pensioners struggling despite repeated representations to the authorities. “Our appeals have not resulted in any concrete action. Many have faced financial difficulties during the festival season, which is supposed to be a time of celebration,” he added.

Kewal Singh Banwait, vice-president of the Powercom and Transco Pensioners’ Union, pointed out that the delays have persisted for over three years. “After 2022, only one DA installment has been released, while four remain pending. High grade officials in the state administration have received their DA, yet mid and junior level staff continue to wait, even though allowances make up a significant part of our income,” he said.

Banwait criticised the recurring assurances from authorities that go unfulfilled. “Whenever employees raise their concerns, the government schedules meetings and promises redressal, but these are often postponed. Despite claims of surplus revenue, our payments remain withheld. Meanwhile, employees in neighbouring states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan have already received their dues,” he added.

Meanwhile, PSPCL employees in the central zone said, “Forty-two percent of our salaries comprise dearness allowance, while central government employees receive 53%. Despite this gap, we have not even received our pending installments. The department is already grappling with a severe staff crunch, yet we continue to be overburdened without fair compensation dampening our festival.”