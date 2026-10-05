Mohali: 2 stolen bikes seized, three arrested

Three men have been arrested in connection with vehicle theft cases, Phase 1 police said on Sunday. Two motorcycles, three bicycles, and two car batteries have also been seized. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), City-1, Gurcharan Singh said the arrests were made during a special drive. (HT File)

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), City-1, Gurcharan Singh said the arrests were made during a special drive. Officials got a tip-off regarding the presence of the accused, Ashok Kumar, a Phase-1 resident, and Rohit of Madanpur village, near the water tank in Mohali village on September 27, following which the arrests were made. An FIR under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against them.

Later, a motorcycle without a registration number was recovered, and officials added Section 317(2) to the FIR. A court subsequently granted the police two-day custody of the accused. During interrogation, both named another suspect, Abdul Latif of Maloya village, who was also arrested on September 30. Two car batteries were seized from him.

During the course of interrogation, another motorcycle and three bicycles were recovered from Kumar and Latif. According to the police, Latif is facing two other cases—one registered in 2025 and another this year—at the Phase-1 police station under Sections 303(2) and 317(2) of the BNS.

Rohit also has two previous cases against him—one registered under Sections 379B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) at the Phase-1 police station in 2016, and another at the Balongi police station in 2022 under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (causing hurt), 148 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.