Mohali: Hotel manager, staff injured in attack over room rent in Zirakpur

A dispute over ₹500 in unpaid room rent at a hotel on Patiala Road in Zirakpur left a manager and two workers injured after a man allegedly attacked them with iron knuckles and a knife, police said. Zirakpur police booked Varinder Singh, Manpreet Kaur and two unidentified persons in connection with the incident. The injured men went to the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli for treatment. (HT File)

Police registered a case on Thursday under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1), 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of hotel manager Gagan Taneja.

According to Taneja’s statement, Varinder, a resident of Sector 29-A, Chandigarh, and Manpreet, a resident of Moga, checked into room 303 at Blueberry Hotel around 5pm on October 7. Hotel staff member Ashu charged them ₹1,000 for the room. Varinder paid ₹500 in cash and promised to pay the balance the next morning.

Around 10am on October 8, hotel worker Monu went to the room to collect the remaining ₹500. Varinder allegedly argued with him, abused him and struck him on the head with iron knuckles. Monu then fled to the reception counter and called Taneja, who reached the hotel within 25 minutes.

Taneja told police that Varinder and Manpreet came downstairs and started abusing the staff at the reception. Ashu and another worker, Gautam, intervened. Varinder allegedly took a knife from his kit bag and slashed Taneja near his left ear before attacking Ashu on the arm and shoulder.

Two unidentified men then joined Varinder and Manpreet at the reception, the complaint stated. The four allegedly threatened to kill the hotel staff before fleeing.

The injured men went to the Community Health Centre in Dhakoli for treatment. Medical reports recorded three injuries on Taneja and two each on Monu and Ashu. Doctors noted sharp-weapon and blunt-force injuries and kept some findings pending further medical opinion.