Mohali MC to widen 2-km Quark City road, floats ₹3-crore tender
Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana says the industrial area had been neglected for the past five years, resulting in heavy traffic congestion during peak hours
The Municipal Corporation (MC), Mohali, has floated a tender to widen a 2-km stretch of road along Quark City up to Sector 91. The road often witnesses heavy traffic jams, mainly during evening hours. The project is estimated to cost ₹3 crore and is scheduled to be completed within four months after the allotment of the contract, the tender notice reads.
Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana said the industrial area had been neglected for the past five years, resulting in heavy traffic congestion during peak hours. “This road widening will ease peak-hour commuting,” he said.
The tender invites bids from registered labour and construction societies, cooperative societies, and enlisted government contractors. The last date for online submission is October 29, while the bids will be opened on October 30. A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for October 22 at the office of the MC executive engineer.
The proposed widening comes amid persistent complaints about traffic congestion, damaged roads and the movement of heavy vehicles in Mohali’s industrial zones. Multiple trucks parked along roadsides, broken road surfaces, and bottlenecks at multiple intersections disrupt movement, particularly during peak hours.
Industry representatives have called for measures, such as one-way traffic arrangements and restrictions on heavy vehicles, to improve traffic flow. The road near Quark City forms part of the network connecting the Industrial Area with major arterial roads and adjoining sectors.
The project is expected to address a long-standing infrastructure concern in the industrial belt, where congestion has severely affected daily commuting and the movement of goods.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSheetal
Sheetal is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times with over seven years of reporting experience. She currently covers the Mohali administration, including the Municipal Corporation Mohali, municipal councils across SAS Nagar district, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), political parties, Chandigarh International Airport, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and other key civic, urban development and infrastructure beats. Her reporting focuses on governance, land acquisition, urban planning, public infrastructure, environmental issues and local politics, with an emphasis on stories that shape public policy and impact everyday life. Previously, she covered the crime beat, reporting on policing, cybercrime and criminal investigations across the Tricity. She has also covered lifestyle and entertainment, reporting on arts, culture, fashion, food and events. Her diverse reporting experience enables her to track complex civic, governance and law enforcement issues with depth and context.Read More