Mohali MC to widen 2-km Quark City road, floats ₹3-crore tender

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Mohali, has floated a tender to widen a 2-km stretch of road along Quark City up to Sector 91. The road often witnesses heavy traffic jams, mainly during evening hours. The project is estimated to cost ₹3 crore and is scheduled to be completed within four months after the allotment of the contract, the tender notice reads. The stretch often witnesses traffic jams.

Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana said the industrial area had been neglected for the past five years, resulting in heavy traffic congestion during peak hours. “This road widening will ease peak-hour commuting,” he said.

The tender invites bids from registered labour and construction societies, cooperative societies, and enlisted government contractors. The last date for online submission is October 29, while the bids will be opened on October 30. A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for October 22 at the office of the MC executive engineer.

The proposed widening comes amid persistent complaints about traffic congestion, damaged roads and the movement of heavy vehicles in Mohali’s industrial zones. Multiple trucks parked along roadsides, broken road surfaces, and bottlenecks at multiple intersections disrupt movement, particularly during peak hours.

Industry representatives have called for measures, such as one-way traffic arrangements and restrictions on heavy vehicles, to improve traffic flow. The road near Quark City forms part of the network connecting the Industrial Area with major arterial roads and adjoining sectors.

The project is expected to address a long-standing infrastructure concern in the industrial belt, where congestion has severely affected daily commuting and the movement of goods.