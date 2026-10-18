Mohali: Police intensify anti-drugdrive, four FIRs lodged

Police on Saturday conducted cordon-and-search operations (CASO) at multiple locations across the district as part of the state government’s “War Against Drugs” campaign, intensifying checks amid the recent focus on the drug menace in Punjab. The operations covered Kharar City-1, Kharar City-2, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Baltana. (HT File)

The operations covered Kharar City-1, Kharar City-2, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Baltana. Police teams searched suspected locations and checked people as part of efforts to curb drug peddling and identify those involved in the illegal trade.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kharar, Ishan Singla, said the police were maintaining sustained pressure on drug networks through regular checking and targeted operations. “Our focus is on making the area safer and ensuring that those involved in drug peddling do not get room to operate. We are also working to build public confidence and encourage people to share information about drug-related activities,” he said.

DSP City-2 Harsimran said the police registered four cases during the drive. He said the department would continue taking action against those involved in drug-related offences and step up surveillance in vulnerable areas.

The operation follows a similar drive conducted across the district last week. Police have intensified such action against the backdrop of renewed concern over drug abuse and trafficking in Punjab.

Officials said coordinated searches and routine checks would continue as part of efforts to disrupt the supply of narcotics and prevent drug-related activities. Police also urged residents to share credible information about drug peddling with the authorities.