Mohali: Powercom, Transco workers protest against Punjab govt

Hundreds of members of the Powercom and Transco Contract Workers’ Union, who had planned to march towards the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, demanding regularisation of their services, squatted on the road near Kharar bus stand after being stopped by police. Members of the Powercom and Transco Contract Workers’ Union protesting in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The protesters, along with their family members, started their march from Kharar bus stand, but soon the administration and the police intervened, following which they sat on the footpaths under the flyover.

The protesting workers accused the ruling AAP government of painting a false picture of offering them permanent jobs. They said the claims only existed on paper whereas thousands of Powercom and Transco workers were working as contract employees on meagre salaries.

The protesters families, including children, held banners and chanted slogans, demanding permanent employment for their parents.

Union’s state president Balhar Singh and state general secretary Rajesh Kumar Mor said, “Despite years of service in the department, the Punjab government and Powercom management are deceiving these contract workers by not regularising their employment.”

The protest left hundreds of commuters stranded, forcing police to divert the traffic towards Landran Road. Later during the day, a delegation of protesting workers submitted a memorandum to the additional deputy commissioner and ended the protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON