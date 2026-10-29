Mohali short of 55% firefighting staff, specialised equipment

Seventy-seven (54.6%) of the 141 sanctioned posts of fire officials are lying vacant in Mohali, which has been witnessing rapid urban infrastructure growth. Owing to the presence of over 100-metre-high buildings in Mohali, Zirakpur and New Chandigarh, officials have also highlighted the need for specialised 90-metre and 104-metre firefighting platforms to strengthen their ability to tackle emergencies. The department has two fire stations in Mohali — Phase 1 and Sohana — with round-the-clock deployment across three shifts. (HT File)

The data provided by officials revealed vacancies across several operational and supervisory positions. Against 80 sanctioned firefighter posts, only six permanent employees are there, alongside 32 outsourced or contractual firemen, leaving 42 vacancies.

Of the 24 driver posts, two are filled by permanent employees and 12 by outsourced or contractual personnel, while 10 remain vacant. The department also has five vacancies against 10 sub-fire officer posts and 18 vacancies against 24 sanctioned leading fireman posts. Both sanctioned fire station officer posts are vacant, while the single assistant divisional fire officer post is filled. Overall, the department has 20 permanent employees and 44 outsourced or contractual personnel across the six categories.

The department has two fire stations in Mohali — Phase 1 and Sohana — with round-the-clock deployment across three shifts. Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, director, fire services, Punjab, said each shift has sufficient manpower to take out two fire tenders from each station when needed. During major incidents, additional support is mobilised from Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi, he said, adding that recruitments are expected to take place soon to improve staff strength.

Regarding the firefighting infrastructure, officials said the department has a fleet of 19 vehicles, including seven multipurpose fire tenders, three rescue fire tenders with water tanks, one advanced rescue fire tender, two mini fire tenders, one water bowser, one Bronto Skylift hydraulic platform and four quick response vehicles. The department has recently acquired two vehicles with a water-holding capacity of 500 litres each, they said.

Underscoring the need for 90-metre and 104-metre aerial firefighting platforms, officials said a proposal in this regard, initiated in 2022-23, remains under consideration with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Officials said the issue was being taken up with the authorities concerned.

Brar said the tall buildings have internal firefighting systems and designated fire towers or staircases. “The department has firefighting suits, breathing apparatus and rescue tools. Personnel will handle such emergencies,” he said.

The Union government’s Standing Fire Advisory Council (SFAC) recommends one fire tender for every 50,000 people up to a population of three lakh, six crew members per vehicle and one fire station for every 10 square kilometres in urban areas. It also recommends a maximum response time of five minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas.