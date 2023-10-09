More youth suffering from low back pain: PGIMER experts

Younger generations are increasingly grappling with low back pain, primarily due to computer-based occupations and sedentary lifestyles, said experts at PGIMER’s pain clinic ahead of World Spine Day that falls on October 16 annually. Altered dietary habits, reduced sun exposure leading to vitamin deficiencies and weakened bones are also contributing factors, apart from smoking, consumption of unhealthy food, weight gain and prolonged two-wheeler commutes. (HT)

Experts suggest that individuals engaged in wide range of desk jobs involving use of computers, medical practitioners, journalists and even those in professions involving frequent travel are at a higher risk of experiencing low back pain.

Dr Babita Ghai, a pain management expert and professor at PGIMER’s anaesthesia department, pointed out that what was once considered a condition primarily affecting older individuals was now becoming increasingly prevalent among younger generations.

Notice the symptoms

According to Dr Ghai, pain and discomfort situated beneath the ribcage and extending to the base of the spine, either with or without accompanying leg pain, is characterised as low back pain. While it can manifest in various areas of the back, the lower back is most frequently affected. This is attributed to the fact that the lower back bears the brunt of supporting the majority of body weight.

An individual experiencing back discomfort may encounter sensations ranging from a persistent and throbbing ache to sudden and sharp pains. This pain can vary in intensity, ranging from mild discomfort to severe, rendering them immobile at times.

Depending on the underlying cause of the back pain, there may also be associated sensations like tingling, burning, a pins and needles feeling, or a sense of heaviness in the leg, hip and sole of the foot. Back pain can also disrupt sleep patterns, and in its more severe stages, may lead to weakness in the legs and feet.

23% population suffering from chronic low back pain

Dr Ghai said chronic low back pain (CLBP) accounted for a substantial majority, approximately 80% to 85%, of patients seeking pain management globally. CLBP is defined as persistent pain lasting for a minimum of three months, spanning the region from the lower ribcage to the gluteal folds.

She added that this condition affected roughly 23% of the general population, often leading to frequent sick leaves, absenteeism from work and significant medical costs. Additionally, it can result in mental distress, disrupted sleep patterns, confinement to home and heightened financial strain on the individual, their family and society at large.

