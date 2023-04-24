Ludhiana: Woman booked for marrying her minor daughter to 31-year-old man

The Khanna Police have booked a woman for marrying her 17-year-old daughter to a 31-year-old man of Jonewal village in Koomkalan. The police have also filed a complaint against the minor’s husband. An inquiry is on to ascertain the role of other family members of the girl in the crime. (Getty images)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Bably of Uttam Nagar of Khanna, the landlady of the accused.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused the mother of the girl along with her husband and other family members were living as tenants in her house.

She said that the woman had borrowed some money from her for the marriage of her daughter on May 25, 2022. Later, she came to know that the girl was a minor when her parents solemnised her marriage.

ASI Mukhtiar Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that Bably had filed a complaint to the senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) on October 4, 2022, who marked an inquiry to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP, child and women cell).

After investigating the matter, the police on Sunday lodged an FIR under sections 4 (male adult above twenty one years of age marrying a child), 5 (solemnising a child marriage) and 6 (parent or guardian concerned in a child marriage) of the Child Marriage Restraint Act.