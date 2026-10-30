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Murmu’s November 1 Panipat programme postponed

The information was conveyed by President’s private secretary Mrityunjaya Sharma to additional director of Panipat’s Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariye Vishwa Vidyalaya Gyan Mansarovar, BK Leena

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 01:16:44 IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled event for November 1 at Panipat’s Thirana village was postponed on Thursday.

There is no change yet in Murmu’s participation in Haryana Day celebrations and other programs in Kurukshetra the same day. (HT File)
There is no change yet in Murmu’s participation in Haryana Day celebrations and other programs in Kurukshetra the same day. (HT File)

The information was conveyed by President’s private secretary Mrityunjaya Sharma to additional director of Panipat’s Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariye Vishwa Vidyalaya Gyan Mansarovar, BK Leena.

Sharma said that the President was to launch national project “Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp – Gram Uthan Se Rashtra Uthan” on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of Brahma Kumaris, Panipat on Sunday has been postponed.

There was no reason specified in the official communication, a copy of which HT has.

However, there is no change yet in Murmu’s participation in Haryana Day celebrations and other programs in Kurukshetra the same day .

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Murmu’s November 1 Panipat Programme Postponed
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Murmu’s November 1 Panipat Programme Postponed
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