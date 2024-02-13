NIT asst prof sacked over sexual harassment charges

The services of an assistant professor at the Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, who has been facing sexual harassment charges, has been terminated with immediate effect on Monday. The services of an assistant professor at the Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, who has been facing sexual harassment charges, has been terminated with immediate effect on Monday. (Representational image)

Two female students of the institute had accused the assistant professor of sexual harassment on the pretext of passing them in the exams a fortnight ago.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The students reported the matter and submitted a written complaint with the institute’s women cell following which a probe was initiated.

A spokesperson of the institute said the committee investigated and examined the matter pertaining to the assistant professor regarding the misconduct and harassment and submitted the report to the competent authority.

“Further, the report has been discussed and reviewed in the board of governors’ meeting. After careful consideration of the findings and in accordance with the institute’s service rules, it has been decided to terminate the respondent from the services with immediate effect,” the spokesperson said.

The press release added that the decision has been made in the interest of maintaining a safe and respectful working environment for all the stakeholders of the organisation.

Meanwhile, no police complaint has been filed in this matter so far.