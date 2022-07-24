Niti Aayog report: Chandigarh tops country in India Innovation Index-2021
With a score of 27.88, Chandigarh bagged the top spot among Union Territories in the India Innovation Index 2021, released by Niti Aayog recently.
Chandigarh’s score was also higher than the highest-placed state, Karnataka, which had a score of 18.01. It also scored better than Manipur, which with a score of 19.37 had topped in the category of North Eastern states.
The India Innovation Index is an annual report which presents state-wise rankings based on the innovation landscape and performance of states and union territories. The new framework presents a more nuanced and comprehensible outlook with 66 unique indicators as against the 36 indicators used in the previous index for 2020. It provides a report card of every state and union territory’s performance; and identifies its strengths and weaknesses. It focuses on education and schools as well.
As per the various pillars outlined by the report, Chandigarh scored 33.56 on human capital, 33.00 for business environment, 4.61 on investment, 46.89 for safety and legal environment, 22.44 for knowledge workers, 13.34 for knowledge diffusion and 41.9 for knowledge output. Apart from the Innovation Index score, it also scored 27.65 for performers and 28.10 for enablers.
The report notes that Chandigarh has registered the best performance in the percentage of schools with functional computer facilities (99.14%) and Atal Tinkering Labs (3.54%)
Making a special reference to the city, the report says that Chandigarh has been one of the top performers in the country. In terms of human capital, the percentage of schools with ICT (Information and Communication Technology) labs has increased from about 59% to almost 100 percent in the city. In terms of higher education, with a pupil-teacher ratio of 28:1, the UT also improved its enrolment in PhD (per lakh population) from about 81 to 94.
Chandigarh was also able to improve its business environment by improving its cluster strength. All this was visible in its ‘performers’, wherein the knowledge-output pillar showed improvement in terms of filings of patents, trademarks, and industrial designs.
The report, however, notes that the UT is underperforming in a few parameters. With a score of 4.61 for investment and 41.96 for knowledge output, the report notes that the city has underperformed in these two parameters. The investment pillar consists of parameters like expenditure on higher and technical education, expenditure on research and development and expenditure on science, technology and environment among others. Knowledge output consists of grassroot innovations, publications and startups among others. It also mentions that Chandigarh witnessed a dip in its software exports (as a percentage of GSDP).
Speaking about the results, director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “We have performed well but I am yet to go through the detailed report. We will make note of the parameters in which we have lacked and work on them.”
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse | 15 days on, bus attendant Sheela continues to battle for life
Fifteen days after Sheela's was left critically injured in the Carmel Convent tree collapse incident, Sheela, the bus attendant, continues to battle for life at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Her teenaged children -- 18-year old daughter Jaspreet Kaur and 15-year-old son Tarandeep Singh – are left to fend for themselves. Sheela is the sole breadwinner of the family. She had slipped into coma the same day and put on ventilator support.
-
Panchkula boy dies after being hit by speeding vehicle
A 17-year-old boy from Panchkula died after a speeding vehicle coming from Pinjore side hit his younger son Amit on National Highway 7 on Saturday. Ramkishan, 45, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, said an unknown vehicle hit his younger son Amit on Saturday. Amit suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead.
-
Amarnath Yatra halted again after landslide blocks highway near Jammu
Blurb: Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban The annual Amarnath Yatra on Saturday faced another disruption in Jammu following bad weather conditions, which triggered multiple landslides on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district. “Overnight rains that continued on Saturday as well triggered fresh landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban district blocking the highway,” they added.
-
BSF troops fire at Pakistani drone in Jammu, search op launched
Amid annual Amarnath Yatra, the Border Security Force opened fire at a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak international border in the Kanachak area of Jammu district late Friday, force officials said. Giving out details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On Friday at about 2140 hours (9.40 pm), BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from the Pakistan side in the Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it.”
-
Chandigarh tricity area logs 288 new Covid infections
As many as 288 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Saturday, a slight jump from Friday's count of 278. Chandigarh logged 135 new infections whereas 90 people were found infected in Mohali and 63 in Panchkula. The number of active patients in Chandigarh is 674, followed by 632 in Mohali and 344 in Panchkula.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics