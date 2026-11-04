No bail for two linked to Khalistan terror module

A Mohali court has dismissed the bail applications of Gagandeep Singh and Ram Singh alias Sona in connection with a case involving an alleged Khalistan terror module accused of threatening and extorting businessmen in Punjab. The detailed judgment is awaited. According to the NIA investigation, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, Charanjit Singh and Ramandeep Singh allegedly formed a gang to threaten businessmen and collect money to fund terrorist activities

The case, initially registered by the Punjab Police at the Mehna police station in Moga in June 2021, was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which re-registered the case and investigated the network involving handlers based abroad and operatives in Punjab.

According to the NIA investigation, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, Charanjit Singh and Ramandeep Singh allegedly formed a gang to threaten businessmen and collect money to fund terrorist activities. The agency alleged that the network used local operatives to carry out threats and manage extortion operations.

Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the NIA on July 6, 2021, for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to operatives associated with the module.

Ram Singh alias Sona was allegedly involved in carrying out threats and managing extortion-related activities in Punjab, acting on instructions from foreign-based handlers, the investigation found.

In November 2021, the NIA filed a chargesheet against seven accused persons, including Gagandeep Singh and Ram Singh, before the special NIA court. The accused face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.