No let-up in commuters’ woes as buses stay off road in Ludhiana

Passengers had to wait longer than usual for buses at the local bus stand on Thursday as more than half the fleet of the Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Punjab Roadways remained off road for the second consecutive day. Women, entitled to free travel on government buses, were among the worst affected. With limited bus operations, commuters experienced extended wait time at bus stand. (HT)

“Today, most of the buses on the road are private ones. They charge more than government buses. This particularly affects women like us, who can travel free on government buses,” said Rashmeet Kaur, who was waiting for a bus to Patiala.

Another issue reported by passengers was that government buses generally operate on schedule, even when they are not full. “Private buses wait until they have a certain number of passengers, which can delay the journey. This affects us when we have to reach somewhere for work or an appointment,” said Puneet Arora, a private-sector professional waiting at the bus stand.

Sukhwinder Singh, president of the PRTC and Punjab Roadways Union in Ludhiana, said the strike would continue indefinitely until the Punjab State Outsource Personnel Transmission to Contractual Engagement Act, 2026, was implemented.

He said the Act proposes that outsourced workers who have completed more than five years of service be placed on direct contracts. The union expressed fear that the Election Commission would soon impose the Model Code of Conduct in the state ahead of the assembly elections, leaving the issue unresolved.

“Who knows which government will come to power after the elections? The next government may not implement this. Therefore, it is imperative that the Act is implemented as soon as possible,” he added.

Navraj Batish, general manager of the Punjab Roadways’ Ludhiana depot, said, “Around 40% of our fleet, operated by permanent workers or under the kilometre scheme, is still on the road. The issue raised by the outsourced workers will take time to resolve.”

PRTC has a fleet of around 130 buses in Ludhiana, while Punjab Roadways has 96 buses.