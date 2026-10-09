Chandigarh, Newly appointed Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav on Friday said the police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony, asserting that gangsters and anti-social elements have no place in the state. No place for gangsters and anti-social elements in Punjab, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

The DGP's remarks came shortly after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government appointed Yadav to the top post.

"I reiterate the commitment of Punjab Police to maintain peace and harmony in Punjab. Anti-national elements will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs," DGP said in a video message.

Yadav further said there is no place for gangsters and anti-social elements in Punjab.

"Wherever they hide, whether anywhere in India or abroad, Punjab Police will arrest them and bring them to justice. Operations against gangsters and their networks will be intensified," he said.

Recently, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a high-level review meeting and directed further intensification of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, Yadav said.

"Together, all departments of the Punjab Government, Punjab Police and the people will take this campaign to its logical conclusion," he said.

Punjab Police remains firmly committed to eliminating organised crime, dismantling drug networks and making Punjab safe, peaceful and drug-free, the DGP said.

Earlier, Yadav was appointed the officiating DGP in July 2022.

On Friday, the state government said Yadav's appointment as head of the state police force has been made on consideration of the panel received from the UPSC.

His tenure shall be for a minimum period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office, it said.

The UPSC, in its letter dated July 1, empanelled three IPS officers from the panel communicated by the state government as suitable for appointment to the post of the DGP.

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