Public Safety Act slapped on hardcore criminal, jailed

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 01, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Notorious criminal Mohammad Ashraf Khan was detained under the Public Safety Act and sent to jail in Rajouri district. He had nine criminal cases against him.

The police on Thursday detained a notorious criminal under the Public Safety Act and sent him to jail in Rajouri district, said officials.

He was sent to the Dhangri district jail in Rajouri on the orders of Rajouri deputy magistrate Vikas Kundal.
He was identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khan of Kakora in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri district, presently putting up at Nerojal ini Thanamandi tehsil of the same district.

A total of nine criminal cases were registered against him at various police stations.

“He always managed bail from the court of law. He is repeatedly engaged in anti-social activities, including theft, burglary and criminal activities, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and posed serious threat to safety and security of lives and property of citizens, particularly in Rajouri and Jammu districts. The accused was a notorious fellow and a chronic offender who used to commit a number of criminal incidents of snatching and burglaries in the past to meet out his bad habits,” said a police statement.

The execution warrant was meticulously executed by inspector Azhar Hilal, SHO Thanamandi police station.

