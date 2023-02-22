Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Now, get CHB no-dues certificate online

Now, get CHB no-dues certificate online

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Earlier, the allottees had to submit an application for getting the certificate before applying for services such as transfer of units/mutation/mortgage permissions, etc, and it took a lot of days for the process to be complete, said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

Now, CHB allottees can instantly download the no-dues certificate from the board’s website www.chbonline.in, he added. (HT File)
Now, CHB allottees can instantly download the no-dues certificate from the board’s website www.chbonline.in, he added. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a big relief to Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) allottees, they can now download the no-dues certificate online.

Earlier, the allottees had to submit an application for getting the certificate before applying for services such as transfer of units/mutation/mortgage permissions, etc, and it took a lot of days for the process to be complete, said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

Now, the allottees can instantly download the no-dues certificate from the board’s website www.chbonline.in, he added.

Initially, this facility is available for all residential units, except those in Manimajra Phase-I, he added. Similar facility will be made available for commercial units, small flats, and affordable rental housing flats in about a week, Garg said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out