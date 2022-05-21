Over 1,000 Chandigarh GCG-11 students walk away with degrees at annual convocation
More than 1,000 graduate and post-graduate students were awarded degrees at the 63rd Annual Convocation of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, on Friday.
Nishtha Jaswal, vice-chancellor, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, was the chief guest at the ceremony, where over 90 students who secured positions in Panjab University (PU) examinations and in college were felicitated.
A total of 12 students who stood first in the PU examinations were awarded medals and 17 were decorated with the roll of honour by the chief guest.
College principal Anita Kaushal presented the annual report and outlined the achievements of students in academics, co-curricular activities and sports. She also underlined the contribution of the faculty as members of PU’s academic bodies, and highlighted their endeavours in research and publications.
She shared college’s achievements in environmental conservation, sustainable development practices and cleanliness, adding that the college had also set up a solid waste management plant, a multimedia centre and research block.
Congratulating the graduates and post-graduates, Jaswal motivated the graduates to be united in their purpose and harmonious in their feelings.
Chandigarh’s SD College felicitates students, teachers at annual function
As many as 800 students and 42 faculty members were felicitated during the annual prize distribution function at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College in Sector 32 on Friday. The function was presided over by UT adviser Dharam Pal. A total of 42 faculty members were given cash prizes for completing their PhD and 89 students were awarded the Roll of Honour, while 77 received College Colours. Students excelling in sports were also felicitated.
Chandigarh Class 12 students find CBSE physics exam moderately difficult
The Central Board of Secondary Education organised the physics exam for Class 12 students, while the Indian School Certificate also held the accounts exam for Class 12 on Friday. Students had a largely positive reaction to the CBSE physics exam, with few students finding the paper easy and others deeming it moderately difficult. Hita and Hiya of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, rated the question paper's difficulty as moderate.
Child killed in Dera Bassi hutment fire: BSP leaders protest for compensation
The leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday held a protest outside the Dera Bassi SDM office, demanding compensation for the family of the 18-month-old girl, who was charred to death in a hutment fire at Sundra village on May 14. The protest was led by BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, state general secretary Raja Rajinder Singh and Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal.
Now, learn about road safety on driving simulators in Chandigarh
With two new simulator driving machines being installed at the Children's Traffic Park in Sector 23, residents coming forward for a refresher training module after suspension of licence will now be able to get hands-on experience of road safety by the traffic police. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary inaugurated the simulators on Friday. The two simulators were purchased by traffic police at an estimated cost of ₹8 lakh.
Readers’ Take: Who let the dogs out in the tricity?
Avoid feeding the problem While the Chandigarh municipal corporation has failed to deal with the stray dog menace, dog lovers who feed these dogs with an almost karmic zeal should share some of the blame. Such people take no responsibility if the dogs they feed chase or bite others. Packs of strays lurk in public parks or street corners, chase vehicles and howl at night disturbing the neighbourhood. There should be designated feeding areas instead.
