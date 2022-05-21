Over 1,000 Chandigarh GCG-11 students walk away with degrees at annual convocation

More than 1,000 graduate and post-graduate students were awarded degrees at the 63rd Annual Convocation of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, on Friday.

Nishtha Jaswal, vice-chancellor, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, was the chief guest at the ceremony, where over 90 students who secured positions in Panjab University (PU) examinations and in college were felicitated.

A total of 12 students who stood first in the PU examinations were awarded medals and 17 were decorated with the roll of honour by the chief guest.

College principal Anita Kaushal presented the annual report and outlined the achievements of students in academics, co-curricular activities and sports. She also underlined the contribution of the faculty as members of PU’s academic bodies, and highlighted their endeavours in research and publications.

She shared college’s achievements in environmental conservation, sustainable development practices and cleanliness, adding that the college had also set up a solid waste management plant, a multimedia centre and research block.

Congratulating the graduates and post-graduates, Jaswal motivated the graduates to be united in their purpose and harmonious in their feelings.