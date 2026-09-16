Panchkula sees 18% drop in road fatalities thanks to corrective measures

Road accidents in the district have dropped by nearly 24% and fatalities by 18% compared to last year, thanks to road-safety interventions at several accident-prone locations. An accident-prone area near Chandimandir light point. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to official data, 163 road accidents were reported in the first eight months this year, claiming 74 lives and injuring 174 people. During the corresponding period last year, 215 accidents claimed 90 lives and injured 187 people. In all, 313 accidents were reported, in which 128 people were killed and 297 injured last year.

Probational sub-inspector Abhishek, the station house officer, traffic, Surajpur, attributed the decline to measures taken by the police and other agencies. Grills have been installed along the central verge of the Zirakpur-Kalka highway near Chandimandir to prevent accidents and curb illegal cuts. Traffic personnel have also been deployed at dangerous locations and blackspots.

Two blackspots down

Majri Chowk and Sukhomajri bypass which were included in the list of blackspots of 2021 to 2023 have been removed from the list. A blackspot is a roughly 500-metre stretch on a national highway where either five accidents involving fatalities/grievous injuries occur over three years or 10 fatalities are recorded during the period.

At Majri Chowk, the intersection was redesigned, the slip road widened and a dividing grill installed, besides curbing illegal parking. At Sukhomajri bypass, majority of the mishaps were due to the ongoing road construction – which is now complete, hence lowering the risk.

Similarly, near HMT gate in Pinjore, speed breakers, a high-mast light and road-dividing grill have been installed. At Surajpur bus stop, roadside parking and vendors were removed and road construction completed. Wrong parking was stopped at Chandimandir toll plaza, while dividing grills and hazard reflectors were installed near Old Panchkula.

The eight current blackspots recorded 54 fatalities between 2023 and 2025, according to official data. The highest number of deaths, 12, was reported near Mauli cut, followed by nine near Santi Banti Dhaba in Surajpur. Seven people died near the slip road close to Chandimandir railway station, while six fatalities each were reported near Railli village in Sector 12-A, Chandimandir traffic lights and the Ghaggar river bridge. Five people died near Surajpur bus stop, while three fatalities were reported near Moginand village.

Speeding, wrong-side driving major causes

Official data identifies speeding and rash driving as major causes of accidents at blackspots, followed by wrong-side driving, dangerous overtaking, red-light jumping and negligence. Poor visibility due to construction was another factor at one location.

Room for improvement

Despite the overall improvement, the Chandimandir traffic-light junction remains a concern. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance is inadequate and traffic lights frequently malfunction. Wrong-side driving, speeding, negligent manoeuvring and illegal parking are common. A crushing zone, heavy loaded trucks and automobile repair shops on both sides add to the risk. Similar problems exist near Moginand, where commuters reportedly enter the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway from the wrong side. At Surajpur, vehicles also enter the Zirakpur-Kalka highway hazardously where traffic signals are absent. Non-functional signals, inadequate zebra crossings, lack of speed breakers and signal timers remain concerns at several locations.

Periodical review & learnings

Police upload accident details on the e-DAR portal, including photographs and videos, for analysis and corrective action. A monthly district road safety committee meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner, with police, National Highways Authority of India and other officials, reviews accident-prone locations and recommends measures such as traffic lights, CCTV cameras, road studs, speed breakers, reflectors and police deployment.