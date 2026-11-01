Pre-Diwali crackdown: Health dept officials destroys over 1 tonne of adulterated sweets in Ludhiana

The state health department has destroyed over one tonne of adulterated sweets during surprise inspections ahead of Diwali in Ludhiana, stepping up checks to prevent the sale of substandard products during the festive season. Officials of state health department with adulterated sweets in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT)

According to officials of the department, the sweets had been stored in cold storage facilities for two to three months before being destroyed on the spot. The inspection team, led by district health officer Dr Ashish Chawla, also collected three samples of petha, gulab jamun and rasgulla for laboratory testing.

Chawla said demand for sweets, milk, paneer and khoya typically rises during Diwali, prompting the department to intensify inspections of sweet shops, dairies, manufacturing units and cold storage facilities. He cautioned people that

some food business operators might attempt to sell old or

substandard products to maximise profits during the festive rush.

The department has directed sweet manufacturers, dairy owners and shop operators to sell fresh products, maintain hygienic conditions and ensure proper storage temperatures. They have also been asked to hold valid food safety licences and comply with prescribed standards.

Chawla warned that violations would invite action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, adding that inspections would continue after Diwali.

The department has urged consumers to purchase sweets from licensed outlets and report suspected cases of food adulteration directly to the department.