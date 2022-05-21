Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Promising Merchant Navy job for her son, swindler dupes Chandigarh woman of 3 lakh
chandigarh news

Promising Merchant Navy job for her son, swindler dupes Chandigarh woman of 3 lakh

The swindler, who duped the Chandigarh woman of 3 lakh, had himself worked in Merchant Navy for three years and later started his own business of private recruitment
The accused, who duped the Chandigarh resident of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh on pretext of ensuring a job for her son in Merchant Navy, in the custody of Chandigarh police. (HT Photo)
The accused, who duped the Chandigarh resident of 3 lakh on pretext of ensuring a job for her son in Merchant Navy, in the custody of Chandigarh police. (HT Photo)
Published on May 21, 2022 02:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police’s cyber crime investigation cell arrested a Nashik-resident for duping a city resident of 3 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her son.

The accused, Umesh Popat Pardeshi, was arrested from Nashik and brought to Chandigarh on transit remand.

Police had in April registered a case on the complaint of Yogesh Chaudhary, a resident of Mauli Jagran. The complainant said she came in contact with the accused through a family member while she was looking for a job for her son.

The complainant assured her of a job for her son as a technical assistant in the Merchant Navy at a Singapore company, Keppel Shipyard.

The victim deposited 3 lakh into his bank account but the complainant failed to deliver on the promise or refund the money. A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on April 27.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he worked in the Merchant Navy for 3 years and later started his own business of private recruitment. The accused was produced before the court on Friday and sent to a three-day police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Students celebrating after receiving their degrees at the annual convocation ceremony of Post Graduate Government College for Girls in Sector 11, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Over 1,000 Chandigarh GCG-11 students walk away with degrees at annual convocation

    More than 1,000 graduate and post-graduate students were awarded degrees at the 63rd Annual Convocation of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, on Friday. Nishtha Jaswal, vice-chancellor, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, was the chief guest at the ceremony, where over 90 students who secured positions in Panjab University examinations and in college were felicitated.

  • Students in a jubilant mood after being felicitated during the annual prize distribution function at GGDSD College in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Chandigarh’s SD College felicitates students, teachers at annual function

    As many as 800 students and 42 faculty members were felicitated during the annual prize distribution function at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College in Sector 32 on Friday. The function was presided over by UT adviser Dharam Pal. A total of 42 faculty members were given cash prizes for completing their PhD and 89 students were awarded the Roll of Honour, while 77 received College Colours. Students excelling in sports were also felicitated.

  • Students from Chandigarh schools described CBSE’s Class 12 physics exam as moderately difficult. (HT File)

    Chandigarh Class 12 students find CBSE physics exam moderately difficult

    The Central Board of Secondary Education organised the physics exam for Class 12 students, while the Indian School Certificate also held the accounts exam for Class 12 on Friday. Students had a largely positive reaction to the CBSE physics exam, with few students finding the paper easy and others deeming it moderately difficult. Hita and Hiya of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, rated the question paper's difficulty as moderate.

  • BSP leaders protested, demanding compensation for the family of the 18-month-old girl, who was charred to death in a hutment fire in Dera Bassi. (HT File)

    Child killed in Dera Bassi hutment fire: BSP leaders protest for compensation

    The leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday held a protest outside the Dera Bassi SDM office, demanding compensation for the family of the 18-month-old girl, who was charred to death in a hutment fire at Sundra village on May 14. The protest was led by BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, state general secretary Raja Rajinder Singh and Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal.

  • SSP, traffic Manisha Choudhary inaugurating the driving simulators at Children’s Traffic Park in Sector 23, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

    Now, learn about road safety on driving simulators in Chandigarh

    With two new simulator driving machines being installed at the Children's Traffic Park in Sector 23, residents coming forward for a refresher training module after suspension of licence will now be able to get hands-on experience of road safety by the traffic police. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary inaugurated the simulators on Friday. The two simulators were purchased by traffic police at an estimated cost of 8 lakh.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out