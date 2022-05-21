Promising Merchant Navy job for her son, swindler dupes Chandigarh woman of ₹3 lakh
Police’s cyber crime investigation cell arrested a Nashik-resident for duping a city resident of ₹3 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for her son.
The accused, Umesh Popat Pardeshi, was arrested from Nashik and brought to Chandigarh on transit remand.
Police had in April registered a case on the complaint of Yogesh Chaudhary, a resident of Mauli Jagran. The complainant said she came in contact with the accused through a family member while she was looking for a job for her son.
The complainant assured her of a job for her son as a technical assistant in the Merchant Navy at a Singapore company, Keppel Shipyard.
The victim deposited ₹3 lakh into his bank account but the complainant failed to deliver on the promise or refund the money. A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on April 27.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he worked in the Merchant Navy for 3 years and later started his own business of private recruitment. The accused was produced before the court on Friday and sent to a three-day police custody.
-
Over 1,000 Chandigarh GCG-11 students walk away with degrees at annual convocation
More than 1,000 graduate and post-graduate students were awarded degrees at the 63rd Annual Convocation of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, on Friday. Nishtha Jaswal, vice-chancellor, Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, was the chief guest at the ceremony, where over 90 students who secured positions in Panjab University examinations and in college were felicitated.
-
Chandigarh’s SD College felicitates students, teachers at annual function
As many as 800 students and 42 faculty members were felicitated during the annual prize distribution function at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College in Sector 32 on Friday. The function was presided over by UT adviser Dharam Pal. A total of 42 faculty members were given cash prizes for completing their PhD and 89 students were awarded the Roll of Honour, while 77 received College Colours. Students excelling in sports were also felicitated.
-
Chandigarh Class 12 students find CBSE physics exam moderately difficult
The Central Board of Secondary Education organised the physics exam for Class 12 students, while the Indian School Certificate also held the accounts exam for Class 12 on Friday. Students had a largely positive reaction to the CBSE physics exam, with few students finding the paper easy and others deeming it moderately difficult. Hita and Hiya of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, rated the question paper's difficulty as moderate.
-
Child killed in Dera Bassi hutment fire: BSP leaders protest for compensation
The leaders of the Bahujan Samaj Party on Friday held a protest outside the Dera Bassi SDM office, demanding compensation for the family of the 18-month-old girl, who was charred to death in a hutment fire at Sundra village on May 14. The protest was led by BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, state general secretary Raja Rajinder Singh and Nawanshahr MLA Nachhatar Pal.
-
Now, learn about road safety on driving simulators in Chandigarh
With two new simulator driving machines being installed at the Children's Traffic Park in Sector 23, residents coming forward for a refresher training module after suspension of licence will now be able to get hands-on experience of road safety by the traffic police. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary inaugurated the simulators on Friday. The two simulators were purchased by traffic police at an estimated cost of ₹8 lakh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics