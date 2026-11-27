Exactly six years ago, on November 26, 2020, farm unions gave the “Dilli Chalo” call, launching a historic protest that forced the Centre to repeal three farm laws. Today, that united front under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has fractured, with unions divided over their demands, loyalties and strategy. “The alliance will give strength to our demands,” said Harmeet Singh, who heads BKU (Kadian). (HT) more

However, having demonstrated their ability to mobilise mass protests and force the Centre to roll back its decisions, farmers remain a formidable pressure group in Punjab, especially ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The SAD-BJP reunion too has brought their demands back into the spotlight and farm bodies are looking toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for possible announcements when he addresses a joint alliance rally in Moga on December 8. The question remains whether the Centre will use the occasion to address their concerns and whether the divided unions can still exert collective pressure.

Alliance a ‘shot in the arm’ for some

Two farm factions, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU, Lakhowal) and BKU (Kadian), which had earlier announced support for SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, have welcomed the reunion.

“The alliance will give strength to our demands,” said Harmeet Singh, who heads BKU (Kadian).

He clarified that his support was for the regional party and said the union had submitted a charter seeking renegotiation of water-sharing agreements, waiver of cooperative-sector farm debt, MSP for all crops, crop diversification and groundwater conservation.

Harinder Singh, general secretary of BKU (Lakhowal), said the alliance had brought their demands closer to acceptance. The faction had, interestingly, turned its back on SAD when the Centre announced the three farm laws, despite its president Ajmer Singh having served as Mandi Board chairman during the SAD-BJP government’s tenure.

Sukhbir had recently also met BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh Rajewal, seeking his support. Rajewal said his organisation would meet on December 5 to take a decision after reaching a consensus.

SAD had initially supported the farm laws, with a video message by its late patriarch and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal also circulating at the time. However, as protests intensified, Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the Modi cabinet, and SAD subsequently severed its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP and exited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

No support to any political party

The left-leaning BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), however, has rejected the idea of backing any political party.

“These parties are anti-farmers and our fight is against them,” said its president Joginder Singh Ughrahan, adding that the agitation would continue until demands were met.

The union’s demands include a legal guarantee for MSP on all crops, loan waivers for farmers and labourers, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and Seed Bill, repeal of the four labour codes, cancellation of the proposed India-US free trade deal and restoration of the earlier MGNREGA framework.

Protests continue, demands unresolved

The divisions within the movement have become more evident in the agitations that followed the 2020-21 stir.

“Since the AAP government took over in Punjab, two farm protests were withdrawn and demands remained unmet,” said Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal, attributing the lack of progress to discord and poor coordination among unions.

In February 2024, farmers under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (Non-Political) launched the “Delhi Chalo” march, seeking a legal guarantee for MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and debt waivers. Stopped by Haryana security forces, they set up protest sites at Shambhu and Khanauri.

The agitation took a significant turn when 21-year-old Shubhkaran Singh died during clashes at Khanauri on February 21, 2024. On November 26 that year, SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal began an indefinite hunger strike at the site.

After nearly 400 days of protests, police dismantled the makeshift camps on the intervening night of March 19 and 20, 2025, and detained farm leaders, including Dallewal.

In September 2026, SKM, led by Rajewal, organised a seven-day sit-in involving 32 farmer organisations. BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) stayed away and continued with its separate programme.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian had assured the unions that resolutions accepting their demands would be brought in the Vidhan Sabha, but the session held last month did not see this happen.

According to Rajewal, successive governments have repeatedly failed farmers. “But the fight will continue,” he said.