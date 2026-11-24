National vice-president of the BJP and former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday said his party will organise a state-level Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) programme in Sangrur on November 26, even as he attacked the Congress over its “historical treatment” of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar. On questions regarding potential electoral alliances, he said such decisions rest with the party’s top leadership. (HT File) more

He said the Punjab BJP will organise a state-level programme in Sangrur on November 26, alongside events in every district across the state, to foster public awareness and participation around constitutional values.

Responding to questions from mediapersons, Manpreet said the November 26 state-level event in Sangrur is aimed at encouraging public participation so citizens engage meaningfully with the Constitution rather than treating it as a mere formality, noting that Sangrur and Moga occupy central locations in Punjab that ease travel for participants from across the state.

On questions regarding potential electoral alliances, he said such decisions rest with the party’s top leadership.