News / Cities / Chandigarh News / All government, aided and private schools in Punjab closed till August 26

All government, aided and private schools in Punjab closed till August 26

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 23, 2023 10:08 PM IST

An announcement in this regard was made by education minister Harjot Bains in view of the possibilities of flood-like situation in Punjab because of fresh spell of heavy rains

Punjab Government has announced to shut all government, aided and private schools till August 26 in view of the possibilities of flood-like situation in Punjab because of fresh spell of heavy rains.

Punjab education minister Harjot Bains (File photo)
Punjab education minister Harjot Bains (File photo)

An announcement in this regard was made by education minister Harjot Bains who said, “All schools in Punjab will remain close till August 26. Following rains in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which had created flood-like situation in many areas, it has been decided to shut all schools till August 26 from immediate effect.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out