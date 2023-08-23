All government, aided and private schools in Punjab closed till August 26

Punjab Government has announced to shut all government, aided and private schools till August 26 in view of the possibilities of flood-like situation in Punjab because of fresh spell of heavy rains. Punjab education minister Harjot Bains (File photo)

An announcement in this regard was made by education minister Harjot Bains who said, “All schools in Punjab will remain close till August 26. Following rains in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which had created flood-like situation in many areas, it has been decided to shut all schools till August 26 from immediate effect.”