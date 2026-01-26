Punjab: Key financier linked to cross-border narco-terror module held

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly routing drug money linked to a cross-border narco-terror network following the arrest of an “army deserter” involved in heroin supply and arms trafficking, the SAS Nagar unit of the State Special Operations Cell stated on Sunday. Investigators traced financial transactions connected to a Pakistan-based drug smuggler. (HT file)

The arrested man has been identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Punnewal village in Sangrur. Investigators traced financial transactions connected to a Pakistan-based drug smuggler. Officials said Satnam knowingly allowed his bank account and UPI credentials to be used for transferring proceeds from heroin trafficking.

The arrest came amid interrogation of Rajbir Singh, alias Fauji, an army deserter who was apprehended earlier near the Nepal border while attempting to flee to Nepal, the police stated. Rajbir was identified as a supplier of drugs to a courier who was arrested with 107-gm heroin and a 9-mm pistol with live cartridges.

Police said Satnam Singh had earlier worked as a taxi driver and travelled to Azerbaijan on a tourist visa in June last year, where he came in contact with the Pakistan-based smuggler. After returning to India, the smuggler allegedly reconnected with him in September 2025 and persuaded him to facilitate financial transactions in exchange for commission.

Investigators found that the drug sale proceeds were deposited into Satnam’s account and later transferred to other members of the network. Police also revealed that funds were routed through the account of a Tarn Taran-based man, Gurjant Singh, who has already been arrested by the Haryana Police.

Police linked the network to heroin recoveries, illegal arms movement and a grenade attack reported in Sirsa, Haryana, in November 2025.

A case has been registered at the SAS Nagar SSOC under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, Section 25(1) of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely, officials added.