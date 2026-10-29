Sadhguru on Spirituality: What are Nadis and why are they important in yoga?

If you have explored yoga or meditation, you may have come across the word nadis. Ancient yogic traditions describe nadis as pathways through which prana, or life energy, moves within the subtle body. Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, explains that these pathways play an important role in understanding the human system through yoga.

In his article, The Three Fundamental Nadis, Sadhguru explains three main nadis: Ida, Pingala and Sushumna. His teachings offer a way to explore the relationship between energy, awareness and spiritual growth.

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What are Nadis in yoga? The Sanskrit word nadi refers to a pathway or channel in yogic philosophy. Sadhguru explains that nadis are not physical nerves that doctors can identify through anatomy. Instead, they belong to the traditional concept of the subtle energy body.

In his article, he describes 72,000 nadis that arise from three fundamental pathways. This number comes from yogic teachings and should not be confused with the body's recognised nervous system.

What are Ida, Pingala and Sushumna? Sadhguru identifies three fundamental nadis in yoga. Each has a distinct role in his explanation of the human energy system.

Ida: The left channel, which Sadhguru associates with the feminine dimension and intuitive qualities.

Pingala: The right channel, which he associates with the masculine dimension and logical qualities.

Sushumna: The central channel, which he describes as significant to spiritual growth and a deeper sense of inner balance.

These descriptions refer to qualities in yogic philosophy, not biological differences between men and women. Sadhguru uses the terms masculine and feminine to describe qualities rather than a person's sex.

Why are Nadis important in spirituality? According to Sadhguru, Ida and Pingala represent duality, such as the relationship between logic and intuition. He explains that bringing these dimensions into balance can help you engage with everyday life more effectively.

Sushumna represents a different possibility in his teachings. Sadhguru describes it as a pathway towards a more stable inner state, where external situations do not determine every response.

This idea offers a useful point for spiritual reflection. You may not control every event around you, but you can become more aware of how you react to it.

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What is the connection between Nadis and chakras? Nadis and chakras are closely linked in yogic philosophy. Sadhguru describes chakras as junction points where nadis meet within the subtle energy system.

His article on the seven chakras explains how these concepts fit into a broader understanding of yoga. While popular wellness discussions often describe chakras as energy centres, both chakras and nadis belong to a spiritual framework rather than established anatomical structures.

Can yoga help you explore Nadis? Traditional yoga includes practices that aim to develop awareness of the body and its subtle dimensions. However, Sadhguru's teachings do not suggest that you can understand or activate these pathways simply by reading about them.

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What should beginners understand about Nadis? You do not need to master every Sanskrit term to understand the central idea. Nadis offer a traditional yogic way of describing the movement of life energy and its relationship with spiritual development.

Sadhguru's explanation of Ida, Pingala and Sushumna invites you to explore balance, awareness and the possibility of responding to life with greater clarity. Approach these ideas with curiosity while keeping spiritual teachings distinct from scientific evidence.