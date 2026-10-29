Pisces Horoscope Today, October 29, 2026: In relationship, keep your interest genuine and avoid filling every silence

Begin with a manageable action rather than waiting for the whole day to feel organized. The Moon in Taurus in your third house begins the day by supporting initiative, communication and small practical tasks. You may find it easier to approach a neighbor, follow up on a local arrangement or reconnect with someone you have not spoken to recently. Keep the exchange friendly without promising more time than you have. A chance conversation can be pleasant in its own right, rather than the start of another obligation. If you are commuting, prepare your route and essentials before leaving so that minor changes do not invite unnecessary rushing. At night, the Moon in Gemini in your fourth house brings attention home, where emotional restlessness or domestic distraction may remain. A gathering or family conversation could be enjoyable, but you may also need a quieter corner afterwards. Let the evening accommodate both connection and privacy instead of assuming that being sociable means staying available until everyone else is finished.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
A simple message can reopen a comfortable exchange, especially with someone whose company you have missed. Keep your interest genuine and avoid filling every silence with plans. Couples may benefit from discussing how the evening should feel before visitors or family demands take over. ; neither preference has to become a judgement on affection. If you attend a neighborhood celebration, include your partner in introductions rather than assuming they will find their own place. Singles can enjoy a new acquaintance without deciding immediately whether it has romantic potential. Later, ask for reassurance plainly if you need it, rather than testing another person's attentiveness.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Initiative is useful when it produces something another person can respond to. Send the concise enquiry, complete the short assignment or put a workable suggestion into writing. Jupiter in Cancer, your fifth house, is direct and exalted and can favor learning, creative work and sensible guidance; use feedback to strengthen the weakest part of a piece rather than adding more material around it. Students may benefit from connecting a new concept with something already understood. If a creative task stalls, try changing the format, perhaps from prose to a sketch or spoken explanation. Keep professional messages clear about the action requested. A friendly discussion can help, but it should not replace the details needed to move the work along accurately today.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Small incidental expenses may accumulate through travel, snacks, social plans or last-minute household requests. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu in Leo, your sixth house, are retrograde; weigh paid convenience against an ordinary task you can reasonably handle yourself, without making economy another source of strain. Check whether a subscription or service is still useful before renewing it automatically. If shared financial details need correction, Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, is retrograde and supports a careful rereading. Ask about an unfamiliar entry rather than supplying an explanation from memory or assumption.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Stay attentive to your capacity as the day gathers momentum. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, is retrograde during the middle phase of Sade Sati; personal responsibilities and stamina need realistic limits, so avoid making a busy afternoon more demanding by skipping food or pushing through every pause. This substantial phase calls for sustainable habits, not worry about ordinary tiredness. Choose meals that suit you and keep travel unhurried. At night, a calm, familiar activity may help you settle after a socially or mentally active day.
Tip for the Day: Take the useful first step, then leave space to recover your energy.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More