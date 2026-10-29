Cannon Falls, Minnesota: Funnel cloud spotted amid tornado warned storm affecting 20 counties; damage reported
NWS confirmed a funnel cloud near Cannon Falls in Goodhue County, Minnesota, after storm chaser Tanner Charles shared footage of the rotation.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Twin Cities said that a funnel cloud associated with a tornado warned storm was spotted in Cannon Falls in Minnesota's Goodhouse County.
The NWS confirmed that the rotation shared on X by a storm chaser from outside Cannon Falls, just northeast of Randolph in Minnesota, was a funnel cloud.
Here's the video of the rotation shared by storm chaser Tanner Charles.
The NWS tornado watch exists till 9pm CT for Minnesota till 9pm CT. The following 21 counties were included in the alert: Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Le Sueur, McLeod, Mille Lacs, Nicollet, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Washington, Wright
Nine counties in Wisconsin were also included in the alert. The storm moved east to west across central Minnesota before entering Wisconsin later in the evening.
Per the alert, NWS said that "a couple" of tornadoes are possible along with gusty winds of up to 70mph, along with scattered hail in parts of Minnesota. All 20 counties along the route in Minnesota experienced lightning and rain.
A video from Minnesota's New Trier showed significant hail accumulation.
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A user from Goodhouse County shared visuals of damages caused in Goodhouse County by the tornado warned stormed.
A video from a road dash camera around 4:30am CDT showed heavy rains lashing the area, along with strong winds. The weather had visibly affected traffic, as the video showed.
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Wisconsin to face some heat of the storm
As the storm moves from Minnesota into Wisconsin, the latter's west and northwestern states were affected by it.
The NWS placed nine counties under a tornado watch. They are: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.
The storm is expected to dissipate later on Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, the weather is expected to clear up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More