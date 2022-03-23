Punjab logs 22 fresh Covid cases
Chandigarh : Punjab on Tuesday reported 22 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,963, according to a medical bulletin.
With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state stood at 17,738. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.19%, the bulletin said.
Among districts, Faridkot topped the list with eight fresh cases followed by three each in Ferozepur and Patiala.
With 27 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,056, the bulletin said. Active cases in the state also dipped to 169.
A total of 33,192 people were vaccinated in the state on Tuesday.
