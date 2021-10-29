Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh

Punjab on Thursday reported 31 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,02,320, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll stood at 16,556.

The positivity rate of the state was 0.09 % on Thursday, the bulletin said. There are 250 active cases in the state.

Among fresh cases, eight were reported from Pathankot and four each from Amritsar and Bathinda.

With 27 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,514, the bulletin said.