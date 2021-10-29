Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases
Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases

Among fresh cases in Punjab, eight were reported from Pathankot and four each from Amritsar and Bathinda
With no Covid-related fatality in Punjab on Thursday, the death toll stood at 16,556.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Punjab on Thursday reported 31 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,02,320, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll stood at 16,556.

The positivity rate of the state was 0.09 % on Thursday, the bulletin said. There are 250 active cases in the state.

Among fresh cases, eight were reported from Pathankot and four each from Amritsar and Bathinda.

With 27 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,514, the bulletin said.

