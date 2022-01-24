Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 5,664 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths
Mohali topped the list of Covid cases in Punjab with 1,084 infections and a positivity rate of 35.18%, Ludhiana 836 with 15.91% positivity rate, Jalandhar 703 with positivity rate of 18.92% and Hoshiarpur 518 with positivity rate of 20.13%, the bulletin said.
Punjab on Sunday reported 5,664 fresh Covid cases, and 30 Covid-related fatalities, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Chandigarh : Punjab on Sunday reported 5,664 fresh Covid cases, and 30 Covid-related fatalities, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department.

The positivity rate dropped from Saturday’s 16.65% to 13.28% on Sunday. Punjab on Saturday had reported 7,699 fresh Covid cases. With fresh cases, state’s patient tally ob Sunday reached 7,13,445, the bulletin said. The number of active cases was 46,472, it added.

Mohali topped the list with 1,084 cases with a positivity rate of 35.18%, Ludhiana 836 with 15.91% positivity rate, Jalandhar 703 with positivity rate of 18.92% and Hoshiarpur 518 with positivity rate of 20.13%, the bulletin said.

Amritsar reported 410 cases, Ferozepur 240, Rupnagar 232, Bathinda 226, Patiala 224, Pathankot 174, Gurdaspur 171, Faridkot 148 and Muktsar 145.

With recovery of 7,660 patients from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 649,995.

Till now, 16, 978 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state.

