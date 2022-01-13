Punjab logs 6,481 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

Chandigarh : Punjab on Wednesday registered a big jump in Covid cases, recording 6,481 infections against 4,593 reported on Tuesday, a rise of 41%, according to a medical bulletin. The state also reported 10 deaths.

Active in Punjab also rose to 26,781 with the positivity rate being stable at 18.77%. Among the fresh cases, Mohali registered 974 with 45.30% positivity rate, Patiala 906 with 31.66% positivity rate, whereas Ludhiana registered 724 cases at 19.7% positivity rate. Jalandhar registered 654 cases followed by 571 in Hoshiarpur, 522 in Pathankot, 480 in Amritsar, 285 in Ropar and 264 in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said.

With 2,788 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 592760, it said.

Till no, 16702 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. As many as 208247 doses of the vaccine were administered on the day.

Capt Amarinder tests positive for Covid

Former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. “I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,” he said in a tweet. The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress. A few days ago, Amarinder’s wife and Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.