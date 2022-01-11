Punjab polls: Bathinda gets 4 para companies, 26 more to arrive this week

BATHINDA: A total 30 companies of the paramilitary forces will be deployed in the Bathinda police range to maintain law and orders during the state assembly elections.

Bathinda inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh said four companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) arrived till Monday.

“Of the available paramilitary personnel, three are being stationed in Bathinda and one will be deployed in Mansa district. Twenty-six more companies will arrive this week and all security arrangements have been planned,” said the IGP.

He said duty roster for the district police force has also been prepared to maintain a strict vigil.

Meanwhile, in view of the assembly elections, the district administrations in the south Malwa belt have ordered depositing of firearms to the police station and ammunition dealers.

In the Bathinda range, 75% of licensed weapon holders have already submitted their arms.

Exercising the powers vested under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the district authorities in the region have also issued orders not to carry firearms, ammunition, explosives, flammable items and sharp weapons such as spears etc.