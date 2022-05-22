Child falls into 100-ft deep borewell in Punjab; Army, NDRF at spot, CM in touch with admin
- According to the latest available information, the boy is in an unconscious state. A medical team is present at the site.
A six-year-old child fell into a 100-feet deep borewell at a village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday while playing in a field. A team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army have arrived at the spot to bring the child out of the well.
Officials said a tunnel is being dug parallel to the borewell to reach the child, while oxygen is being supplied to him.
The incident took place in Khyala village of Hoshiarpur. According to reports, the child was playing in a field when a few stray dogs started chasing him. He climbed a borewell shaft that was covered with a jute bag; it could not withstand the boy's weight and collapsed and the boy fell into the well.
Deputy commissioner Sandip Hans and SSP Sartaj Chahal are also at the spot and are monitoring the rescue operation.
Hans told Hindustan Times that another team of Army engineers have been called to safely rescue the child who, the cameras show, is in an unconscious state. Medical teams are also present for emergency services.
Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he is in constant touch with the district administration regarding the child's rescue.
“In Hoshiarpur, a 6-year-old boy named Hrithik fell into a borewell. I am in constant touch with the administration ...” he tweeted in Punjabi.
(with inputs from Punjab bureau)
-
Delhi woman dies falling off flyover after SUV collided with divider
A woman succumbed to 45-year-old Poonam Bhatia's injuries, while her son received severe injuries after a Scorpio vehicle in which they are travelling collided with the divider at north Delhi's Satyawati flyover on early Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Poonam Bhatia, while her son, 21-year-old Vats, is reportedly still at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The SUV was being driven by Vats. The car was crushed in front.
-
Karnataka chief minister Bommai leaves for World Economic Forum in Davos
BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday left for Davos in Switzerland to take part in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum where he is scheduled to meet industry leaders and others to help attract investments for the southern state. Bommai on Sunday said that the state attracted the highest share of foreign direct investment in the last quarter. The state government has also scheduled its global investors meet in November.
-
Delhi engineer goes missing in forest at Duke’s Nose point near Pune, search on
A mechanical engineer from Delhi who was on a tourist visit at Duke's Nose point (Nagphani) at Lonavla near Pune has been reported missing in the forest since Friday afternoon, police said. The engineer, Irfan Shah (24) had called his brother and told him that he lost track in the forest. The Lonavla rural police and local volunteers of Shiv Durg Group are searching the jungle to trace the youth.
-
International Day for Biological Diversity: Students, citizen groups join hands for conservation
Paying heed and actively working towards safeguarding Mother Earth, by creating awareness are some college students and community groups. Charged up to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity , today, in full fervour, some have even planned to meet up for the cause. To raise awareness of the importance of preserving biodiversity, MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House College, Delhi University, has been organising various competitions that help create awareness.
-
Jharkhand CM orders action after video of boy raining kicks on girl goes viral
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday directed police to identify the accused and take appropriate action after a video of a school girl being beaten by a young boy went viral on social media. The girl, seen in uniform, is reportedly a tribal student of a school in Pakur district. The accused boy is seen raining kicks on the girl carrying a school bag while another unidentified person recorded the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics