The bhog ceremony of the Sehaj Path held in memory of Charan Kaur, grandmother of jailed Khadoor Sahib Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, was held at a gurdwara in Jallupur Khera village on Monday, drawing panthic figures and political leaders across party lines. Amritpal Singh’s uncle, Harjit Singh, who is lodged in Bathinda jail, also attended the ceremony on parole. (HT Photo) more

A Congress delegation led by former state party chief and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alongside former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu and senior leader Rajbir Singh Bhullar visited the village to extend condolences to Amritpal Singh’s father, Tarsem Singh.

Amritpal Singh’s uncle, Harjit Singh, who is lodged in Bathinda jail, also attended the ceremony on parole.

A written condolence message from Jagtar Singh Hawara, who was convicted in the former chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, was read out to the gathering. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka and Kar Sewa head jathedar Balbir Singh also sent written messages of sympathy.

The ceremony saw the presence of leaders from across political and social lines, including MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Iqbal Singh Jhunda, Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, Jaskaran Singh Kahansingh Wala, Ajmer Singh and Amarjit Singh Wannchiri, alongside several Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leaders and farmer union representatives.

The bhog follows Amritpal’s brief three-hour custody parole on Saturday for his grandmother’s cremation, which had been delayed until he arrived. Brought under heavy police guard from Assam’s Dibrugarh jail, he attended the last rites in Jallupur Khera between noon and 3 pm at his family’s cost before being flown back to custody.