Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal today

Many places across Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness rain and snowfall on Thursday, with temperatures expected to fall, according to a Wednesday forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla. During the last 24 hours, very light rain at isolated places was observed over the state. (HT File)

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for Thursday.

According to IMD officials, light to moderate rain and snowfall in higher reaches is likely at many places across the state on Thursday, while isolated places may receive light showers on October 16 and 17. Dry weather is likely to prevail across Himachal Pradesh from October 18 to 20.

Mercury likely to dip

The maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-4°C across many parts of the state over the next 48 hours. Thereafter, no significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next two to three days.

Similarly, minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3°C across many parts of the state over the next 48 hours, followed by no significant change over the subsequent two to three days.

During the last 24 hours, very light rain at isolated places was observed over the state. On Wednesday, the average maximum temperatures remained normal in the state, and Una continued to be the hottest, recording a maximum temperature of 33.4°C. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2°C, while Dharamshala and Manali, recorded maximum temperatures of 27°C and 19.8°C respectively.

Meanwhile, Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti remained coldest in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 0.3°C.

Rain lashes parts of Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar Rains lashed plains while light snowfall was observed in the mountains of Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday.

The rains, which started on Tuesday, continued intermittently on Wednesday with mountains receiving light snowfall particularly around Zojila on the Ladakh side.

“As expected, a western disturbance has been affecting Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Northern Himachal since yesterday and caused snowfall over peaks and passes,” said the meteorological centre in Ladakh in an update.

It said that that weather was very likely to remain cold and cloudy with further snowfall over peaks and passes.

The J&K MeT centre in Srinagar said that light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches was expected at many places on Thursday with thunder, gusty winds and hailstorm at isolated places.

“There is a possibility of thunder and gusty winds during October 14 and 15 with light snow over important passes and roads and Highways,” it said.

October 16 is expected to be generally dry with brief spells of light rain at isolated places. “Travellers and the general public are advised to plan accordingly and follow traffic advisory, “ the update said.