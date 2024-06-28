 Rain triggers flashfloods in rivulets in Shimla, vehicles stuck in debris - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi
Rain triggers flashfloods in rivulets in Shimla, vehicles stuck in debris

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2024 04:03 PM IST

No casualty but water supply to Shimla town affected due the flooding of Churat Nullah and Chamyana rivulet after heavy rain overnight, IMD issues orange alert

Overnight downpour led to flashfloods in Churat Nullah and Chamyana rivulet near Shimla, damaging seven vehicles, officials said on Friday.

People trying to retrieve their vehicles buried in debris on Friday after flashfloods triggered a landslide following heavy overnight rain at Malyana near Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
There was no casualty but water supply to Shimla town was affected due to the flashfloods.

Shimla recorded 84.3mm of rainfall, while the airport at Jubbarhatti got 136mm rain after the downpour began around 10pm on Thursday night and lasted till the wee hours of Friday.

The local India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the hill state till July 1. Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Chamba, Sirmaur and Solan districts till Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rain falls in the category of 64.5mm to 204.4mm.

A parked vehicle that was damaged after heavy overnight rain led to a landslide in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
As heavy rain continued till 2am on Friday, roads in the Malyana area of Shimla were blocked with debris from the adjoining hillside on the road to Surala. Three parked cars were stuck in muck after the downpour. Vehicle owners discovered the damage only in the morning and began extricating their cars with the help of labourers.

In another incident, a Maruti Gypsy skidded off the road on the way from Manali to Rohtang Pass, injuring seven people, including tourists, on Friday. The condition of one of the injured is serious.

