Random Forays | No fuss! Just get on the bus!

The magnificent theory about making one’s own bed every morning is one that came to me rather late along life’s journey. Admiral William H McRaven, author of the mega-bestselling book “Make Your Bed”, nails a lot of home truths by emphasising that routine and structure are highly significant, more so in this era. We live in times of flexi-schedules and work-from-anywhere. By maintaining a certain regimen and rule for ourselves, we tend to be more organised in most aspects of life. Winning isn’t always about spectacular talent. More often, it is about the grit to catch the morning bus and make your bed. (Shutterstock)

My friend Dinesh Kapila, who now heads the Institute for the Blind in Chandigarh, recalls the stifling days of the pandemic when his illustrious father, Maj Gen Rajendra Nath, would dress up in his suit, ready to leave for the office at 9 am every morning. The brave soldier was then in his nineties, and he could not be allowed to venture forth for fear of contracting the dreaded viral infection.

The sheer level of disappointment that the venerable gentleman experienced on being disallowed to pursue his hitherto structured lifestyle bore unfortunate consequences for his overall health. Those who have recently retired from service learn the ‘unstructured ropes’ the hard way. There is no car or driver waiting at the doorstep anymore. No piles of files to grapple with. No more meetings to prepare for or wade through.The number of calls that were received heretofore have dwindled like runs that dry up for a batsman going through the horrors! They have to battle through the blues of the day and niftily avoid ‘bouncers’ from the cleaning person, who might ask them to shift to another room quite frequently!

Showing up regularly for onerous tasks is not everybody’s cup of tea. Human beings love to soft-pedal their way to cushy climes whenever possible. Yet, several million hardy souls turn up for work and drudgery, come rain, snow, scalding heat or irascible bosses. Getting on the bus every morning at 6 am is not a pleasant duty. The driver and the passengers are all potentially sleep-deprived, grumpy and not in the mood for conversation. Sportspersons on that bus are probably striving to hone their skills and fitness before the big season.

Students might feverishly be revising at the last minute notes that should have been allocated many hours of study. The early-shift worker wonders when he will be transferred to a more sane schedule, perhaps watching an early morning movie on his phone while pondering thus. The one who catches the said bus, or any bus, day upon day is the one who tends to make a mark in life. It is all very well to praise the spectacular six-hitter, the one who banks on flair and sheer talent to surge ahead of the pack. But it is the slogger, the one with the unshakeable routine, who eventually forges forth like the fabled victorious tortoise.

Another aspect of this discussion is that different strokes work for different folks. A right-brained creative budding maestro might come up with a masterpiece while still lazing under the quilt at noon, rather than following a regimented path. Yet, success does depend a great deal on time-tested virtues of diligence, regularity, perseverance, discipline, and hard work. The one who wears the most fulfilling smile is the one who has achieved a vaunted goal through arduous struggle. Magnus Carlsen is not likely to feel an extraordinary sense of elation if he cruises to his umpteenth title. Someone like Jana Novotna, who finally won Wimbledon after years of heartbreak, clearly enjoyed her big moment much more, and her flowing tears were glowing evidence of that fact.

In the ultimate analysis, and on the day of reckoning, it is perhaps the outcome that matters more than the thousands of hours the aspirant has put in. But do spare a thought for the one who makes his bed every day. He shows up and performs without being flashy, day after day after day. A much more plausible pathway for most of us to trudge forward upon.

vivek.atray@gmail.com