Road rage: 2 men thrash youth with sticks, fracture his arm in Zirakpur

A vehicle breakdown near D-Mart turned violent when two men allegedly chased down a 25-year-old motorist, dragged him out of his car and beat him with wooden sticks, fracturing his arm. Zirakpur police registered a case against the unidentified accused. Police booked the two unidentified men under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and acting with common intention. (HT File)

According to the FIR, the complainant, Abhishek, a resident of Mahadian village in Fatehgarh Sahib, was driving from Panchkula towards Mohali around 5pm when he came across an Audi bearing number CH-01CZ-5820 parked in the middle of the road near D-Mart, opposite the KFC gate. The occupants were talking to a pedestrian, blocking the passage of other vehicles.

Abhishek and motorists stuck behind the Audi honked repeatedly, but the occupants did not move the car. When Abhishek overtook the vehicle and asked the men to park on the side, they allegedly abused him and questioned why he was in a hurry.

The FIR states that the two men then chased Abhishek, intercepted his car and forced him out. While one man held him, the other took a wooden stick from the Audi and struck him several times on the head and arms. Abhishek told police that he suffered two blows to the head and fractured his arm while trying to protect himself.

The accused then fled in the Audi. Abhishek later found that his gold chain was missing and raised the matter in his complaint.

His family first took him to civil hospital in Dhakoli. Doctors later referred him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, for further treatment. Sub-inspector Jaswant Singh recorded his statement at the hospital.

Police booked the two unidentified men under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and acting with common intention.

Police are trying to trace the Audi and identify the occupants.