Rohtak AAP leaders take out Tiranga Yatra; demands CEC’s resignation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar here on Sunday alleging “vote theft”. Interacting with media, Gupta predicted a one-sided “broom” (AAP symbol) sweep in Punjab . (HT Photo)

Led by party’s state president Dr Sushil Gupta the march, began at Mansarovar Park and concluded at Ambedkar Chowk.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the yatra was organised “to uproot the vote-stealing government from its roots.” He accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of functioning as a “BJP agent” and claimed the CEC had become a “vote-stealing machine” for the ruling party. “First a vote-stealing government was formed in Delhi, then vote theft took place in Haryana, Bihar, Bengal and Maharashtra,” he alleged.

Gupta demanded the resignation of CEC along with BJP leaders, stating that protests were underway across the country because “the people of the nation have woken up.” He alleged that a “scared” BJP government was now taking to the streets for protests while it should be focusing on public welfare work.

Referring to BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s padyatra against opposition’s protest against CEC in Rohtak, he alleged that the BJP created an atmosphere of anarchy in the country, accusing it of facilitating ransom from jails and drug sales, and said people were protesting to drive the party out.

Interacting with media, Gupta predicted a one-sided “broom” (AAP symbol) sweep in Punjab and said Gyanesh Kumar would have to resign.