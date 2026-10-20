Security up as CM chief guest at Panchkula Dussehra event

Tight security arrangements are in place as chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest for the Dussehra event at Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, where a 221-foot Ravana effigy has been installed, police said on Monday. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest for the Dussehra event at Shalimar Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aditi Singh, who reviewed the security arrangements at the ground, said 625 police personnel will be deployed across Panchkula. Four ACP-rank officers have also been assigned responsibility for security arrangements. Seven special checkpoints have been set up around Shalimar Ground, while police personnel will also be deployed at the entry and exit points of the ground, hotels, bus stand and other crowded locations. PCR vehicles and bike rider teams will patrol the ground and surrounding areas, she said.

According to organisers, the 221-foot Ravana effigy is the tallest in the country. The event will begin at 3 pm. The Panchkula traffic police said the road from the Sector-5 night food market to the Cactus Garden, adjoining Shalimar Ground, will remain one-way from 2 pm to 8 pm. The slip road from Shalimar Chowk towards the Sector 8/9 traffic lights will remain closed.

Traffic advisory in UT

Chandigarh police said the traffic coming from the Sector 17/18 light point, Aroma light point, Sector 18/19/20/21 Chowk, and Cricket Stadium Chowk will be diverted away from the Sector 17 ISBT Chowk on Udyog Path between 5 pm and 7 pm. Only buses will be allowed on this stretch at the time of dispersal.

Also, the road from Sector 34 A&D near the dispensary towards the Sector 34 market, and from the Sector 33/34 light point towards Sector 34, will be diverted or regulated between 5 pm and 7 pm.

The road from the Sector 45/46 light point towards Sector 46 and the 46 B&C T-point towards the Dussehra ground will be diverted. People have been urged not to park their vehicles in no-parking zones. The traffic police helpline 1073 can be contacted for towed vehicles, it said.