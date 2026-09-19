Selja raises concerns over law and order, extortion threats in Haryana

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Friday alleged that the BJP government in Haryana has failed to control criminal networks, threat calls, and extortion-related incidents. Selja said citizens across the state are facing distress due to inflation, unemployment, corruption, and declining public amenities. (HT)

Addressing a Block Congress meeting in Assandh on the birthday of former MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, Selja said that threat-call systems have expanded into local markets and rural areas while gangs operate without fear.

“If you visit any business market, grain market or other place, you will come to know how this threat call system has expanded even in the interiors. Gangs are operating fearlessly and our youth are becoming their victims. Where are all these illegal weapons coming from? No one has the clue and the authorities are doing nothing,” Selja told reporters.

The meeting was attended by Congress state in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narender, Amethi MP KL Sharma, and former Union minister Birender Singh, among others.

Selja said citizens across the state are facing distress due to inflation, unemployment, corruption, and declining public amenities, adding that instead of addressing core problems, the public is forced to navigate complex government portals and offices.

Dutt and state leaders also addressed attendees, urging party workers to strengthen organisational structures at the booth level and maintain continuous engagement with the public to raise local issues effectively.