Akal Takht expels SAD leader Amarjit Singh Chawla following rape accusations

Akal Takht — the highest temporal body of the Sikhs — excommunicated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Chawla, along with suspended additional head granthi Malkit Singh, from the Khalsa Panth on Sunday. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj along with clergymen pronouncing the decree from the platform of the highest Sikh temporal seat in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

The decision came after an FIR registered on August 21 in which a Bahrain-based woman from Sangrur accused Chawla of raping her at a serai in Anandpur Sahib. The complainant also accused Malkit Singh and an SGPC driver of sending her obscene messages.

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Ties severed, barred from holding positions Delivering the decree after a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban led by acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the Sikh clergy stated that the allegations severely hurt community sentiments and compromised the dignity of Sikh institutions.

The decree directed the Sikh community to sever all ties with both individuals and barred them for life from holding positions in Sikh institutions.

The FIR was registered under Sections 64 (rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Although registered in August, details surfaced only recently, after which Chawla reportedly fled to Canada. He resigned from his SGPC and SAD posts, calling the allegations a deep-rooted conspiracy.