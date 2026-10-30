Spice of Life| Australia: One journey, many impressions to carry home

Every journey begins with a suitcase, but the true departure happens when the familiar recedes from view. Mine began with the quiet anticipation of leaving India for Australia—a land I had known only through photographs, stories, and distant impressions. The journey began with the quiet anticipation of leaving India for Australia—a land I had known only through photographs, stories, and distant impressions.

As the aircraft descended into Brisbane, I caught my first real glimpse through the window. Sky merged effortlessly with the skyline, while ribbons of green, winding waterways, and meticulously planned roads unfolded below. From above, everything appeared expansive, graceful, and remarkably ordered.

Stepping out in Brisbane, I was immediately struck by the sheer spaciousness. There was a serenity in the air, a sense that life here had room to breathe. Thoroughly modern yet intimately connected with nature, the city seemed to balance progress and tranquillity without effort. Its river, lush spaces, and contemporary architecture gave it an unhurried elegance.

From Brisbane, I travelled south to Melbourne, where the atmosphere shifted entirely. Creative and cosmopolitan, Melbourne buzzed with trams, distinctive architecture, secret laneways, and an electric café culture. It felt equally comfortable honouring its heritage as it was reinventing itself.

Sydney presented yet another dimension. Seeing the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House in person was a world away from seeing them on a postcard. But the true magic arrived while watching a live performance of My Fair Lady inside the Opera House itself. The music, performance, and atmosphere transformed the iconic structure from a distant landmark into a lived experience. It was a clear reminder that travel is not merely about seeing places, but about inhabiting moments.

Beyond the cities, a different Australia revealed itself. The undulating hills, winding roads, and sweeping countryside evoked a sense of freedom that is difficult to articulate. Long stretches of landscape appeared untouched by haste—serene, elemental, and magnificently open.

Then came the beaches of the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. Vast golden sands, luminous skies, and the rhythmic cadence of waves created a whole new level of calm. Sitting by the water with an extra-hot long black became a cherished daily ritual. Here, coffee felt less like a beverage and more like an occasion—a dedicated pause to observe and savour the surroundings.

One of my favourite memories was entirely unscripted. A family of ducks ambled into the middle of a street, and traffic came to a complete standstill. Not a single horn sounded. Drivers waited patiently as the little procession crossed with almost ceremonial elegance, one duck following another until the entire entourage reached safety.

Another fleeting moment occurred during a countryside drive at dusk, when a kangaroo appeared at the edge of the road. For a few heartbeats, time felt completely suspended before it quietly bounded off into the fading landscape.

By the time I boarded my flight home, I realised my deepest memories were not tied solely to celebrated landmarks. They belonged just as much to the open skylines, winding roads, quiet hills, sunlit beaches, and those quiet, unexpected encounters.

Perhaps that is the true gift of travel. We leave home in search of distant places, but return carrying lasting impressions—and sometimes, a subtly transformed way of seeing the world. simi137@yahoo.com

The writer is an Amritsar-based freelance contributor.