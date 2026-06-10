The alumni of our school recently released a coffee table book on its military heritage. With a history spanning over 178 years, the event—presided over by the Chief of Defence Staff—was telecast globally, showcasing the rich soldiering traditions the school has nurtured since 1847. Five years of painstaking effort by the editorial team unearthed vintage documents, personal files, and a treasure trove of rare photographs and sketches. Founded by Sir Henry Lawrence as the Lawrence Military Asylum, the institution was renamed the Lawrence Royal Military School in 1920. (HT)

Founded by Sir Henry Lawrence as the Lawrence Military Asylum, the institution was renamed the Lawrence Royal Military School in 1920. It was presented the King’s Colours thrice and holds the rare distinction of sending contingents of young boys directly from campus to both World Wars; 78 never returned. Two Turkish 3.7-inch cannons captured during the Gallipoli campaign stand on campus today, a grim testament to that sacrifice.

The tradition endured after Independence, even as Sanawar ceased to be a military institution. Its roll of honour—boasting a Param Vir Chakra, two Maha Vir Chakras, three Vir Chakras, and numerous Sena Medals and mentions-in-despatches—rivals many army formations. During the 1971 war, when six alumni earned gallantry awards in the Battle of Basantar alone, someone famously remarked that the battle was, in many ways, won by Old Sanawarians. Among them was Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who became the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee at just ‘ikkis’ (21).

At the launch, the wards of both of India’s Field Marshals regaled the audience with anecdotes. Coincidentally held at the Manekshaw Auditorium in Delhi Cantonment, Sam Bahadur’s daughter sat visibly proud in the audience. Equally moving was Air Marshal KC Cariappa, who recalled how his father, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, famously declined Pakistani President Ayub Khan’s offer of preferential treatment when the younger Cariappa was taken prisoner during the 1965 war. The book itself breathes with such stoicism, carrying hair-raising letters from the trenches of France and the account of an alumna nurse who survived two German torpedo attacks on the same day.

The audience was captivated listening to Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat and General Shamsher Rana, who rose to head the Indian Navy and the Nepalese Army, respectively. The school has produced over a dozen three-star officers. There was a time when the polo teams of both the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, facing each other on the field, were composed entirely of Old Sanawarians. Even the 61st Cavalry, the world’s only active operational horsed cavalry regiment, has had eight Old Sanawarians as commanding officers, including the present one.

Today, that legacy has modern wings, personified by Captain Abhilasha Barak, the army’s first woman helicopter pilot.

As the curtains were about to fall, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, surprised everyone by walking in unannounced. Adding a final burst of energy to the room, he confessed he simply couldn’t miss an evening honouring his alma mater.

As the final page of the coffee table book turns, Sanawar’s saga merely marches on. Its legacy isn’t just bound in leather and history; it is being written anew by every generation that walks through its gates. echpee71@gmail.com

The writer is a Mohali-based freelance contributor